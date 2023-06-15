ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-communal wing to tackle ‘moral policing’, deal with communally sensitive cases in Mangaluru

June 15, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

In the order passed on June 13, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said the wing has to closely monitor movements of the accused involved in moral policing, communal murders, assaults, riots, illegal cow slaughter, illegal cow transportation and cow theft and initiate necessary action to prevent any untoward incidents

The Hindu Bureau

Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain (second from Right) Commissioner of Police at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday, June 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The city police have formed an anti-communal wing to tackle ‘moral policing’ and other communally sensitive cases. The wing has been set up a week after Home Minister G. Parameshwara instructed the police to set it up during his visit to the city.

The wing is headed by the Police Inspector Mohammed Sharief and has five police constables. The wing is working under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Bureau) P.A. Hegde and it will directly report to the Police Commissioner.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, June 15, the Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said that the wing will exclusively deal with communally sensitive cases. It will closely monitor movements of the accused involved in communally sensitive crimes reported in the last 10 years. The wing will also closely monitor the trial of these cases. It will collect actionable intelligence inputs to prevent communally sensitive crimes in the near future, he said.

If the wing requires more personnel they will be accommodated, he said.

In the order passed on June 13, Mr. Jain said the wing has to closely monitor movements of the accused involved in moral policing, communal murders, assaults, riots, illegal cow slaughter, illegal cow transportation and cow theft and initiate necessary action to prevent any untoward incidents. The wing should collect information on the activities of organisations dealing with communally sensitive issues, Mr. Jain said.

