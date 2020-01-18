Anti-CAA protests taking the shape of a freedom struggle: C.M. Ibrahim

The youths of today do not tolerate governments tampering with the ideals of Constitution and the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests across the country are now taking the shape of a freedom struggle, said former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim here on Friday.
Taking to reporters, Mr. Ibrahim said instead of addressing critical issues Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking controversial steps that included the CAA.
“You are not in a position to address the needs of people in the country and you are now inviting more into the country. The absence of wise counsel is making the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah take steps that is dividing people on communal lines. This is unfortunate,” he added.
