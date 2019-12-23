Mangaluru

Anti-CAA protests: CID probe into Mangaluru violence

Protesters in Mangaluru were lathi-charged.

Protesters in Mangaluru were lathi-charged.   | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

more-in

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced a CID enquiry into the violence that erupted in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protest that left two people dead in police firing.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said that he had directed for strict action against those who tried to enter a police station to loot arms. At least now I hope peace prevails.”

Accusing Congress of inciting violence deliberately because they have no other issue, Mr. Yediyurappa said that those leading the protest or speaking against the Citizenship Amendment Act have not detailed how it is going to affect Muslims.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clearly said that this act will not affect any Muslim. Even after Mr. Modi’s clarification, Congress is deliberately causing confusion. People have to understand this and they will teach them a lesson.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by former ministers M.B. Patil and B. Z. Zander Ahmed left to Mangaluru to visit violence affected areas. Incidentally, Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier been prevented from visiting these areas citing law and order issues.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 12:11:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/anti-caa-protests-cid-probe-into-mangaluru-violence/article30378217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY