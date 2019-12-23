Anti-CAA protests: CID probe into Mangaluru violence

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced a CID enquiry into the violence that erupted in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protest that left two people dead in police firing.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said that he had directed for strict action against those who tried to enter a police station to loot arms. At least now I hope peace prevails.”

Accusing Congress of inciting violence deliberately because they have no other issue, Mr. Yediyurappa said that those leading the protest or speaking against the Citizenship Amendment Act have not detailed how it is going to affect Muslims.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clearly said that this act will not affect any Muslim. Even after Mr. Modi’s clarification, Congress is deliberately causing confusion. People have to understand this and they will teach them a lesson.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by former ministers M.B. Patil and B. Z. Zander Ahmed left to Mangaluru to visit violence affected areas. Incidentally, Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier been prevented from visiting these areas citing law and order issues.