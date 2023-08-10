ADVERTISEMENT

Another senior citizen in Mangaluru becomes victim of fake email, loses ₹1.15 lakh

August 10, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old woman in Mangaluru who responded to a fake email, which looked like that from her friend, has lost ₹1.15 lakh to a fraudster.

In the complaint filed with the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Station on August 7, the woman who resides at Kankanady said she received an e-mail from her friend Derrick Lobo’s email ID on August 3 informing about the celebration of the 25th marriage anniversary of the latter’s daughter.

Soon after she sent a congratulatory message as a reply, the senior citizen received another e-mail from the same ID seeking money for giving the marriage anniversary gift. Believing it, she first sent ₹16,970 and then ₹27,000 on August 4 to the account number mentioned in the email. When she received another mail demanding more money, the elderly woman transferred ₹50,000 and ₹22,000 on August 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As she again received another mail demanding more money, the woman called her friend. That was when she realised that her friend’s e-mail had been hacked and a fraudster had sent her emails demanding money. The complainant said she had been cheated of ₹1.15 lakh.

The CEN police registered a case under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act, 2008, and Section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

On August 1, a 78-year-old former regional adviser of the World Health Organisation who resides at Attavar in the city filed a complaint with the CEN police that he had been defrauded of ₹3.56 lakh. The fraudster sent emails demanding money from an email ID that resembled that of his friend. The retired health official transferred the amount in the period between July 26 and July 31 to the accounts of fraudster.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US