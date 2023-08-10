Another senior citizen in Mangaluru becomes victim of fake email, loses ₹1.15 lakh

August 10, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 75-year-old woman in Mangaluru who responded to a fake email, which looked like that from her friend, has lost ₹1.15 lakh to a fraudster.

In the complaint filed with the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Station on August 7, the woman who resides at Kankanady said she received an e-mail from her friend Derrick Lobo’s email ID on August 3 informing about the celebration of the 25th marriage anniversary of the latter’s daughter.

Soon after she sent a congratulatory message as a reply, the senior citizen received another e-mail from the same ID seeking money for giving the marriage anniversary gift. Believing it, she first sent ₹16,970 and then ₹27,000 on August 4 to the account number mentioned in the email. When she received another mail demanding more money, the elderly woman transferred ₹50,000 and ₹22,000 on August 5.

As she again received another mail demanding more money, the woman called her friend. That was when she realised that her friend’s e-mail had been hacked and a fraudster had sent her emails demanding money. The complainant said she had been cheated of ₹1.15 lakh.

The CEN police registered a case under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act, 2008, and Section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

On August 1, a 78-year-old former regional adviser of the World Health Organisation who resides at Attavar in the city filed a complaint with the CEN police that he had been defrauded of ₹3.56 lakh. The fraudster sent emails demanding money from an email ID that resembled that of his friend. The retired health official transferred the amount in the period between July 26 and July 31 to the accounts of fraudster.