Another rice resale racket unearthed in Udupi district

Officials of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies and the police in Kundapura, Udupi district, have unearthed another racket involving the purchase of rice from ration card-holders and their resale in the open market. They have arrested one person in this connection and are searching for two more accused, who are absconding.

The arrested man has been identified as Azam of Mangaluru, while the two who are absconding are Uday Kumar Shetty of Koteshwara and Rama Poojari of Udupi.

The authorities have seized 25,120 kg of rice and two four-wheelers that were being used for transporting the rice. In addition, a weighing machine and a sewing machine were also seized.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided a shed belonging to Shetty, located behind Nandi Hotel on Halady Road in Koteshwara, on Friday evening. The accused have been booked under sections 3, 6 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.