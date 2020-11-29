Another provocative message found on the wall of abandoned police outpost

MANGALURU

29 November 2020 19:36 IST

Two days after a message that threatened to invite Laskhar-e-Taiba and Taliban to fight Sangh Parivar was found on the compound wall of an residential apartment in the city, another provocative message was found written on the wall of an abandoned police outpost building on the District Court premises here on Sunday.

The latest message, which said, “Gustak e rasool ki ek hi saza sar tan se juda” (for those who insult Prophet Muhammad the only punishment is beheading), was written in English. Soon after it was noticed, the police registered a case under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and erased it from the wall.

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that the message on the police outpost appears to have come up at the same time as had the earlier one. “The new message in Urdu but written in English is of religious content. It is a mischievous act. A search is on to find the perpetrators,” he said.

The earlier provocative message which said, “Do not force us to invite Laskhar-e-Taiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manvedis # Laskhar Zindabad”, was found on the compound wall of the residential apartment in Bejai, a few metres away from the Mangaluru East Police Station and Circuit House on Friday.

The police have now registered a case for an offence that created enmity among communities under the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. A special team has been formed to arrest the accused. The police are also looking at footage from close circuit television cameras in the area for clues.

In a release here on Sunday, the Police Commissioner said that if people had any information on those scribbling such messages on public walls, they can pass it on to police officials.

People can contact Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) on Ph: 9480802304, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) on Ph: 9480802305 and control room on Ph: 0824-2220800 for the purpose.

The identity of such informants will not be revealed, Mr. Vikash said and added that stringent action would be taken against those involved in the criminal act.