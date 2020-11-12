Another proposal to be submitted on integrated coastal fisheries authority

MANGALURU

The College of Fisheries will submit another proposal to the State government urging it to set up an Integrated Coastal and Fisheries Development Authority. It is to address the issues of fishermen and maintain the eco-sensitive nature of the Western Ghats.

The proposal is the result of a meeting the College of Fisheries led by its dean A. Senthil Vel had with representatives of fishermen in the college here on Wednesday.

Shashi Kumar Bengre, president of Mangaluru Purse Seine Boat Operators Association, said that fishermen continue to be neglected by the successive State governments. Unlike governments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government has not been looking at issues concerning fishermen. The fishermen in the State, more so of Mangaluru, have been operating under a lot of constraints.

He said that the government has failed to properly dredge the channel leading to the Mangaluru fishing harbour, which is damaging fishing boats.

Naveen Bangera, vice-president of Karnataka Purse Seine Fishermen Association, said that fishermen have been facing issues with New Mangalore Port Trust that does not permit entry of fishing boats into its jetties. “As it is difficult to enter the fishing harbour when the sea is rough, we seek entry into the New Mangalore Port during emergency situation. We are being looked at as extremists and are turned away,” he said. NMPT officials want prior intimation about boats entering the port which is difficult to provide, Mr. Bangera added.

To prevent the influx of fishermen, NMPT has come forward to build a fishing jetty at Kulai under the Sagar Mala project. “But the way it is being constructed in a curve-like shape, it is unlikely to help fishermen as no provision has been made for regular dredging,” he said.

He also pointed out at the discharge of untreated effluents from industries operating along the coastline that has resulted in drastic decrease in the fish yield. “No study has been carried out to find out the reasons for drastic decrease in catch in the Mangaluru region, more so of the shell fish, which was once available abundantly in Bengre,” he said.

The fishermen representatives questioned the operations of Bharat Ship Yard, sand mining and construction of vented dams, which, they said, have impacted fishing in the region.

Mr. Vel said that the integrated authority which can be constituted under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act can address the issues raised by fishermen. The Fisheries Minister can head the authority that will have the Deputy Commissioner, NMPT Chairman, Secretary, Environment (CRZ), and Secretary, Fishing Department, among its members. This authority, which will be on the lines of the one in the Sunderbans, will have legal sanction for its actions.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Parshwanath also spoke.