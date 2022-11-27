Another over a century old Mandarthi Yakshagana mela to turn to truncated shows during this season’s ‘tirugata’

November 27, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

After more than a century old Kateel mela took to performing truncated Yakshagana shows from the 2022-23 touring season, another over-a-century-old Yakshagana performing troupe, Mandarthi Sri Durgaparameshwari Dashavatara Yakshagana Mela, will also turn its all night shows into short duration ones during its ‘tirugata’ (tour) from December 12.

Managing committee president of Mandarthi Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, to which the mela is attached, H. Dhananjaya Shetty, told The Hindu that the mela resumed this season’s tour from November 17. Since then, it is performing ‘arake aata — shows staged for the fulfilment of wishes – of devotees on temple premises itself. These will continue in the temple till December 11. Six troupes of the mela will resume their tour performing harake aata in outstations from December 12. “They will be ‘kalamiti aata’ (short duration shows) as the mela will have to abide by the circular of the government over the ban on the use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said that some of the performances in the temple since November 17 were all-night shows while some were short duration shows. Going for short duration shows will be a remarkable shift in the history of the Mandarthi mela belonging to Badaguthittu school of Yakshagana, he added.

Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Dashavatara Yakshagana Mandali, Dakshina Kannada (popularly called Kateel mela) belonging to Tenku Thittu School of Yakshagana, resumed its season’s tour from November 25 also citing the same circular as the reason.

The convener of the Kateel mela K. Deviprasad Shetty said that daily truncated shows, between 6 p.m. and midnight, will attract more audience. “The children who are the future will have to carry forward Yakshagana either as performers or patrons. Unlike all night shows now, children can watch Yakshagana under the changed circumstances at least till 11 p.m. and attend classes next day. It will only help to retain Yakshagana shows,” he said.

P. Kishen Hegde who managed five melas – Saligrama, Soukuru, Madamakki, Hiriyadkka and Megaravalli – said that his melas will present both all night and short duration shows as per the wishes of hosts. The more than five-decade-old Saligrama mela, which is one among the only two surviving tent melas, will continue to perform all night shows. The other melas will also not stop all night shows, he said adding that Saligrama mela has begun its tour while the other four melas will resume their tour within December 16.

Another surviving tent mela and the popular – Perdoor mela – which has begun its tour is also presenting all night shows.