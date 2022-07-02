Another mild earthquake recorded in Sullia

July 02, 2022 17:43 IST

Over the last few days, villages in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada have been experiencing moderate earthquakes causing worry to the people, especially those living in hilly areas

Parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada bordering Kodagu district again recorded a mild earthquake in the afternoon on July 2, sixth time in a series since June 25.

According to a note from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the magnitude of the earthquake was 1.8 on the Richter Scale, with its epicentre located 1.3 km west of Doddakumeri Gram Panchayat in Sullia Taluk, Dakshina Kannada, and was recorded at 1.21 p.m.

“As per the seismic intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt upto a maximum radial distance of 20-30 km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking observed locally. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is low,” it said.

Mild tremors felt in parts of Kodagu

Low-intensity tremors were also felt in parts of Kodagu on Saturday afternoon. Though the epicenter of the quake was located in Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, a few villages in Madikeri taluk recorded mild tremors around 1:21 pm.

Referring to the distances from the epicentre, the KSNMDC note said that it was 2.5 k.m. of Chamakaje village, Peraje Gram Panchayat, Madikeri Taluk, Kodagu district, 4.7 km west of M Chembu village under the same gram panchayat, 7.7 km north-northwest of Karike Gram Panchayat in Madikeri Taluk and 12.4 km southeast of Sullia Taluk.

Series of quakes in last 8 days

The first in a series of earthquakes, with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter Scale, was recorded in the same region at 9 a.m. on June 25.

Two earthquakes of 3.0 magnitude and 1.8 magnitude were recorded near M Chembu village at 7.45 a.m. and at 4.30 p.m., respectively, on June 28.

On July 1, too, earthquakes of 2.1 magnitude and 1.8 magnitude had been recorded in the region at 10.47 a.m. and at 1.15 a.m., respectively, both near M. Chembu village.