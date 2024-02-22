Another batch of weavers to undergo training in weaving GI tagged Udupi handloom sarees from February 24

February 22, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

A six-month long training on weaving GI tagged Udupi handloom sarees will begin in Udupi from Saturday.

Organised by Udupi district’s primary weavers’ services cooperative societies and Padmashali Nekara Prathistana, Udupi, with funding from NABARD and Robosoft Technologies, the training will be for the second batch of 30 persons.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Thursday, Rathnakar Indrali, president of Padmashali Nekara Prathistana, said that 25 persons had been trained in the first batch for six months and among them 22 are engaged in handloom weaving. Three persons could not engage in weaving due to health reasons. The training for the second batch will be given at the old zilla panchayat building at Bannanje in Udupi.

He said that there is a growing demand for GI tagged Udupi saris, but production is not on a par with the demand due to lack of weavers. Hence youngsters are being roped in to attend the training.

Mr. Indrali said that those who have undergone training in the first batch were provided with the stipend of ₹12,000 per month for six months. They were also given free food and bus fare. For the second batch too, stipend will be given and other cost will be borne, he added.

As many as 50 traditional malabar frame looms that are needed for weaving Udupi saris have been brought from Erode district, Tamil Nadu which will be used during the training.

Udupi district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar will inaugurate the training session at 10.30 a.m. and Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje and Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna will be present on the occasion.