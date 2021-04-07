Another batch of turtle hatchlings reach the sea

MANGALURU

07 April 2021 19:03 IST

Another batch of hatchlings of Olive Ridley turtles that hatched at Kodi beach near Kundapur in Udupi district joined the sea on Tuesday night.

The batch had about 72 hatchlings, according to Range Forest Officer (RFO), Kundapur, Prabhakara Kulal.

With this, as many as 370 baby turtles from seven of the 11 temporary hatcheries, including one at Gopadi beach and 10 at Kodi beach, have joined the sea, he said.

The gestation period of their eggs varied from 50 days to 52 days, he said and added that volunteers keeping the beach clean has become conducive for them to lay eggs on Kodi beach. The turtles began laying the eggs on the beach on January 21, he said and added that the first batch of hatchlings reached the sea last month.

In addition to the Forest Department, fishermen and volunteers from FSL India, a non-governmental organisation, and Clean Kundapur Forum have been protecting the hatcheries since late January.

Mr. Kulal said that a female turtle laid about 100 eggs at a time between January and March. Of these, about 50% of the eggs hatched giving birth to baby turtles.

Hatchlings from four more hatcheries are yet to come out, he said.