Another accused arrested for supplying drugs

The Mangaluru Police have arrested Mohammed Shakir (30) on the charge of supplying narcotic drugs in the city, even as the investigation of the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against certain celebrities continued.

The police said that Shakir, a resident of Soorinje village in Mangaluru taluk, supplied MDMA to Kishore Aman Shetty, choreographer, who has been arrested. The police recovered 3.5 grams of MDMA (Methylene Dioxy Methamphetamine) from Shakir.

The Central Crime Branch arrested Aman Shetty and his friend Akeel Nousheel on September 19 and seized a few packets of MDMA. The Crime Branch, in association with policemen from the Economic and Narcotic wing, later arrested Aska (28), a native of Manipur, who was allegedly in touch with Aman Shetty. Another choreographer, Tarun, who was a contact of Aman Shetty, was also arrested.