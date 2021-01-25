Another 100 Olive Ridley eggs found

A fresh batch of Olive Ridley turtle eggs that were found on Kodi Beach near Kundapur in Udupi district on Sunday being covered in sand as part of conservation.

MANGALURU

25 January 2021 00:57 IST

Another batch of about 100 Olive Ridley turtle eggs were found on Kodi beach, near Kundapur, in Udupi district on Sunday.

They were found while Clean Kundapur Project volunteers were cleaning the beach as part of their weekly cleaning drive.

Fisherman Babu Mogaveera who sighted the nesting first informed the volunteers and members of FSL India, which is working towards turtle conservation.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, all of them in association with the Forest Department took steps to conserve them.

The volunteers said that the eggs have been found on the Kodi beach after four years now. The incubation period ranges between 45 days and 52 days.

They said that usually dogs eat the eggs by sensing their odour.

The eggs found on Sunday lay about 50 m south of the place where the locals had sighted about 100 eggs on Friday.

The nesting season usually starts after monsoon by September, though in the recent past, it has shifted to January and ends in April. This could be due to climate change, the volunteers said.