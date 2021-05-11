Anointment ceremony begins at Shiroor Mutt

A four-day ceremony to anoint Anirudha Saralathaya as the seer of the Shiroor Mutt began on Tuesday with rituals being conducted at the moola mutt in Shiroor in Udupi district. The remaining customs will be conducted at the moola Mutt of Udupi Sode Vadiraj Mutt, which is the dwanda mutt of Udupi Sode Mutt, in Sode in Uttara Kannada district.

According to a press release from Shiroor Mutt, seer-designate was offered fruits and he took part in various homas, including Gana Homa and Dhanvantari Homa, on Tuesday.

He also performed some rituals, which are to be performed before his anointment. The homas and rituals were performed in the presence of Sode Vadiraj Mutt seer Vishwavallabha Tirtha.

Avadhani Subrahmanya Bhat and Vidwan Giriraj Acharya conducted the homas and rituals. Parents of seer-designate Vidya and Udaykumar Saralathaya were present, the release said.