Annual meeting of scientists on cashew research begins at Puttur

The three-day Annual Group Meeting (AGM) of Scientists of All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Cashew commenced at ICAR’s Directorate of Cashew Research, Puttur, from Thursday.

K.V. Peter, former Vice Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University and Director of World Noni Research Foundation, Chennai, who inaugurated the meeting, suggested to scientists to focus more on scientific components in AICRP trails. He also highlighted the importance of micro nutrients, water use efficiency, soil micro flora, bio fortification in cashew. He suggested entomologists to develop pheromones to manage pests.

In his project coordinator’s report, Director (Acting) of Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR) M.G. Nayak highlighted the activities taken up by 14 AICRP Cashew Centers. The centers are maintaining 1,710 accessions and 42 high yielding varieties have been released for commercial cultivation.

He said around 4.45 lakh cashew grafts were produced and supplied to farmers during 2016-17. Mr. Nayak emphasised the importance of ultra high density planting system and canopy management in cashew. AICRP centers are also playing major role in transfer of technologies for cashew cultivation.

Presiding over the inaugural, P. Chowdappa, Director, ICAR’s Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasargod, urged cashew scientists to identify trait specific rootstocks especially for dwarfing. He appreciated the DCR for developing ultra density planting and suggested to promote and transfer to farmers’ fields.

Various technical sessions are slated during the three days, said a release from the Directorate.