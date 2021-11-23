Annual Lakshadeepotsava in Dharmasthala from Nov. 29

MANGALURU

23 November 2021 19:19 IST

Sarvadharma Sammelan and Sahitya Sammelan will be held on Dec. 2 and 3

The annual Lakshadeepotsava celebrations will begin at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on November 29 and go on till December 3, while the 89th sessions of Sarvadharma Sammelan and Sahitya Sammelan will be held on December 2 and 3.

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the Sarvadharma Sammelan to be presided over by the former Vice-Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana University, Bengaluru, Ramachandra G. Bhat, at 5 p.m. on December 2 at the Amruthavarshini Sabha Bhavan.

Professor and writer from Sagar Sarfraz Chandragutti, retired Jainology professor M.S. Padma and Shivamogga Diocese PRO Rev. Fr. Veeresh V. Maras will be the chief guests.

The Sahitya Sammelan will be inaugurated by Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar to be presided over by the former Vice- Chancellor of Sanskrit University Mallepuram G. Venkatesh on December 3 at 5 p.m. at the same venue. Writer Gajanana Sharma, writer P. Chandrika and writer K.P. Putturaya will be the chief guests.

Cultural programmes will follow these events at 8 p.m. on both the days.

At the Lalithakala Goshti on December 1, there will be a Vidyagoshti between 5.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thathvasinchana-Gayana by Padmini Oak and Troupe, Bengaluru, from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., and Nrithyaroopaka by Raghavendra Sangeetha Seva Pratishthana, Bengaluru, from 8.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Amruthavarshini Sabha Bhavan.

Samavasarana Puja of Bhagavan Sri Chandranatha Swamy by members of Sri Bahubali Seva Samithi, Dharmasthala, will be held at 6.30 p.m. at Sri Chandranatha Swamy Basadi, Dharmasthala, on December 4. It will be followed by a discourse by Ajith Kumar Kokradi, teacher, Government PU College, Gerukatte.

The daily utsavas at Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple include Hosakatte Utsava on November 29; Kerekatte Utsava on November 30; Lalithodyana Utsava on December 1; Kanchimarukatte Utsava on December 2 and Gowrimarukatte Utsava on December 3, all at 9 p.m.