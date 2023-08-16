HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual Feast of Our Lady of Vailankani observed

August 16, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - MANGALURU

The Annual Feast of Our Lady of Vailankanni Shrine at Kalmady, Udupi was celebrated with grandeur and devotion on Tuesday.

Devotees from various places gathered to pray to Our Lady of Vailankanni and seek her blessings. This annual event draws thousands of devotees each year to the Kalmady shrine. Adding to the joy and significance of the day, the shrine also celebrated the first anniversary of the proclamation and dedication of the shrine as an official shrine of the Udupi Diocese.

On the Feast Day, the Eucharistic Mass was celebrated by the Bishop of Udupi Gerald Isaac Lobo. The Rector of the shrine Baptist Menezes, the Vicar General Ferdinand Gonsalves, the Dean of the Udupi Deanery Charles Menezes and other priests of the Diocese participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.