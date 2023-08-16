Annual Feast of Our Lady of Vailankani observed

August 16, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - MANGALURU

The Annual Feast of Our Lady of Vailankanni Shrine at Kalmady, Udupi was celebrated with grandeur and devotion on Tuesday.

Devotees from various places gathered to pray to Our Lady of Vailankanni and seek her blessings. This annual event draws thousands of devotees each year to the Kalmady shrine. Adding to the joy and significance of the day, the shrine also celebrated the first anniversary of the proclamation and dedication of the shrine as an official shrine of the Udupi Diocese.

On the Feast Day, the Eucharistic Mass was celebrated by the Bishop of Udupi Gerald Isaac Lobo. The Rector of the shrine Baptist Menezes, the Vicar General Ferdinand Gonsalves, the Dean of the Udupi Deanery Charles Menezes and other priests of the Diocese participated.