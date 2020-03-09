Annual examinations forClasses 1 to 9 advanced

MANGALURU

09 March 2020 23:50 IST

Schools asked to complete the process by March 23

The Department of Public Instructions has asked schools to advance the annual examination schedule so as to complete the process for classes 1 to 9 by March 23. Examinations for Class 7 and Class 10 would go on as per the schedule, the department has said.

Commissioner of Public Instructions on Monday issued the circular as a matter of precaution against COVID-19, directing schools across the State to complete the examination process for classes 1 to 5 between March 11 and March 16 and for classes 6 to 9 by March 23.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Dakshina Kannada, Malleswamy, said that all schools in the district have been asked to advance the examination schedule as per the circular of the department. There could be a little deviation from the dates to match the schedule of the school concerned, he added.

Confirming having received the circular, Principal of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidyamandir in Konchady Asha Priya said that the school has sent circulars to parents intimating them about the change in dates. Exams would be conducted for classes 1 to 6 from March 10 to 17. She said that the school had to cut down on revision holidays and come out with a new schedule.