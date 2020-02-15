Annual Chinnara Santharpanescheme inaugurated

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said on Friday that the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple was rendering social service by providing midday meals and uniforms to students in aided and unaided schools in Udupi district.

He was speaking after inaugurating the annual Chinnara Santharpane midday meal scheme of the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple at Rajangana here.

Mr. Bhat said that the Chinnara Santharpane midday meal scheme was launched by Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt during his previous Paryaya period (2002-04) for schools in the district and it had been continued by the seers of the Ashta Mutts during their Paryaya periods for the last 16 years.

This midday meal programme had impressed the then Chief Minister S.M. Krishna so much that he launched the Akshara Dasoha midday meal scheme for government schools in the State based on the Chinnara Santharpane scheme.

Since the government schools were covered by the Akshara Dasoha scheme, the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple started providing the necessary foodgrains and other material for the midday meals for aided and unaided schools in the district. This scheme was most beneficial to students in rural areas of the district, he said.

Mr. Bhat said that Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt during his second Paryaya (2004-06) had got toilets constructed for schools in rural areas. He had also helped several poor patients by providing them with financial aid.

The Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple was also helping in training about 1,500 interested students in the art form of Yakshagana in schools through the Yaksha Shikshana Trust. This helped these students to appreciate and understand the nuances of the art form.

“All these programmes go to show the social service which the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple is rendering without resorting to publicity,” Mr. Bhat said.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Paryaya Admar Mutt, who presided over the programme, said that it was essential that students got quality meals as it would help them concentrate on their studies.

Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt, Yashpal Suvarna, president of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Districts Fish Marketing Federation, G. Shankar, philanthropist, and others were present.