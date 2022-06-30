Annappa Pai passes away in Bengaluru

Annappa Pai, president of Canara High School Association, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 74. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Mr. Pai was the partner of the firms, Modern Kitchen and R.R. Pai (Raghavendra Ranga Pai). He was also the president of District Small-Scale Industries Association. Mr. Pai was the administrative director of Yes Foods Private Limited. He was into philanthropy and social work. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

People can pay their last respects to Mr. Pai at his house in Mangaluru on Thursday afternoon.