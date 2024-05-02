Annamalai, BSY to conduct roadshow in Byndoor on Friday

May 02, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and the BJP candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency B.Y. Raghavendra will conduct a roadshow at Byndoor, in Udupi district, on Friday as part of the campaign for May 7 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a meeting of party leaders in Byndoor on Thursday, president of Byndoor Assembly unit of the party Deepak Kumar Shetty said that the roadshow will begin from Yedtare Junction at 10 a.m.

He said that the party is making all efforts to get a lead of one lakh votes to the party candidate in Byndoor Assembly constituency which is part of Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Shetty said that the party is going to the polls in the Assembly constituency by projecting the development projects of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the projects implemented in the Byndoor Assembly constituency by the BJP led government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.