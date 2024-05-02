ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai, BSY to conduct roadshow in Byndoor on Friday

May 02, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and the BJP candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency B.Y. Raghavendra will conduct a roadshow at Byndoor, in Udupi district, on Friday as part of the campaign for May 7 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a meeting of party leaders in Byndoor on Thursday, president of Byndoor Assembly unit of the party Deepak Kumar Shetty said that the roadshow will begin from Yedtare Junction at 10 a.m.

He said that the party is making all efforts to get a lead of one lakh votes to the party candidate in Byndoor Assembly constituency which is part of Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Shetty said that the party is going to the polls in the Assembly constituency by projecting the development projects of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the projects implemented in the Byndoor Assembly constituency by the BJP led government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US