Animals should not be slaughtered in front of children, says Pejawar seer

January 11, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said on Wednesday that animals should not be slaughtered in front of children.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, he said that children are the future of any nation and society which should be bereft of violence and cruelty.

The seer spoke referring to the round table conference of religious leaders held in the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru in which he also took part. The conference mainly discussed about value addition in education and other topics.

He said that consuming meat or non-vegetarian food is not wrong. But if the animals are slaughtered in front of children it will have a long lasting impact on their minds.

The seer suggested that the hanging of meat in front of shops for sale should be avoided. Instead it should be kept inside the shops. It is not wrong to sell meat or non-vegetarian food.

He said that the religious leaders suggested the government to impart value based education to students. Stories from Ramayana and Mahabharatha should be told to children.

Leaders from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and other communities participated in the meeting, he said that there was no differences of opinion among the leaders who participated.

