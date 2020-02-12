Anguish over police handling of acid attack case

Expressing anguish over the way the police behaved with acid attack victim Swapna, Member of National Commission for Women Shyamala Kunder on Tuesday directed Revenue and Women and Child Development departments to render her all support to come out of the trauma.

Ms. Kunder on Tuesday visited 35-year-old Swapna, a resident Kodimbala village in Puttur, who suffered burns after her brother-in-law threw acid on her on January 23.

A mother of three, Ms. Swapna is undergoing treatment at the Government Wenlock Hospital here. Her three-year-old daughter Sameeksha, who also suffered minor burns, was discharged from the hospital a few days ago. After interacting with the victim, Ms. Kundar told reporters that it was sad to hear that the police officer, who received the victim’s call to report the attack, made her come all the way from her house to the police station located 3 km away. “The officer overlooked her pain and made her write the complaint. The police failed to show humanity,” she said.

Expressing happiness over the victim’s recovery, Ms. Kunder asked doctors and officials of the Women and Child Development Department to arrange counselling for the victim. “Having suffered harassment by her brother-in-law in the past, she fears that the situation may continue. Her confidence, which is low now, should be boosted,” she said.

Senior Specialist of the Hospital Shivaprakash D.S. said that the victim has completely recovered now.

Later, Ms. Kunder met Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad who told her that the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Kadaba Police Station, who failed to respond to victim’s call, has been suspended.