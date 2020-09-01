Anglers land a surprise catch— a Panchaloha idol

A group of anglers who were fishing in the Swarna in Udupi district got a surprise catch, a Panchaloha (alloy of five metals) idol, in the Hiriyadka Police limits on Monday evening. The idol is said to be that of Lord Gopalakrishna.
Athradi Dinesh Poojari and his friends were angling at Pareeka Hole, as the Swarna is called in and around Pareeka village near Athradi, when they landed the surprise catch. The idol was said to be beneath the Bellampalli bridge built across the river.
Immediately after recovering the idol, the team informed the Hiriyadka Police who then took the idol into their possession.
Sub-Inspector of Police Sudhakar Thonse told The Hindu that the police have handed over the idol, weighing about 25 kg, to the Udupi Tahsildar, who, in turn, arranged for its safe custody at the government treasury.
Mr. Thonse said that a message was sent to all police stations in the district regarding the discovery of the idol. However, no case of idol theft was reported in any police station, he said. The idol is yet to subjected to an examination, he added.
