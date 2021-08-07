Angara asks departments to fill potholes

Minister S. Angara at a meeting at the DC’s office, in Mangaluru on Friday.

07 August 2021 04:11 IST

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada S. Angara on Friday asked all departments concerned to fill up potholes on all roads in the district.

Speaking at a meeting in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Angara asked the district administration to release at the earliest ₹10,000 as compensation per family who lost their houses to heavy rains in the district recently.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that 86 houses were completely damaged and 490 houses were partly damaged by rains in the district from April 1 to August 8. Farmland and livestock were not affected.

The Minister asked the administration to take all measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Sample testing should be conducted in the jurisdiction of urban local bodies and gram panchayats.

Mr. Angara said that those who tested positive should be compulsorily shifted to COVID-19 Care Centres. There should not be any delay in releasing the salary of laboratory technicians.

The DC said that the government has issued a circular regarding releasing ₹1 lakh as compensation to family members, belonging to the BPL category, of those who died due to COVID-19.