Anganwadis, schools to function as usual from today

Rain recedes, weather dept. scales down threat perception to orange alert

Rain recedes, weather dept. scales down threat perception to orange alert

With rain receding and the India Meteorological Department scaling down the threat perception to an orange alert, anganwadis and schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will function as usual from Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts on Monday.

Deputy Commissioners of the two districts, K.V. Rajendra and M. Kurma Rao, respectively, have, in their orders, said that school managements may declare holiday depending upon the local situation after informing the BEOs or CEOs of the Zilla Panchayats or the Deputy Commissioners themselves.

However, students who have to cross difficult terrain, including streams, rivulets or rivers, may be encouraged to stay home while attendance in schools should not be made compulsory during the period, the Udupi Deputy Commissioner said.

Mr. Rao also said that classes should not be conducted in weak or dilapidated buildings while parents and heads of institutions should ensure that students do not venture near waterbodies or such dangerous locations.

Schools should educate students on managing themselves during natural calamities.

Lost teaching hours may be made good by conducting special classes on Saturday afternoons or Sundays, he said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places in the three coastal districts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Holiday was declared for anganwadis and all other educational institutions since July 5 in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts following heavy rain. On Monday, when the intensity of rain reduced, classes were held for pre-university, degree and other students, while schools remained closed in the two coastal districts.

Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada continued to receive very heavy rainfall (160 mm), the highest in the State, between 8 a.m. on Sunday and 8 a.m. on Monday. Kota in Udupi district received 130 mm, Kollur and Siddapura in Udupi district and Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada received 110 mm each.