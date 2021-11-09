Anganwadis resume physical classes

Tiny tots were extended a warm welcome at anganwadi centres in Udupi district as physical classes for pre-primary kids resumed following a government order on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao visited the Anganwadi Centre at Kadiyali in Udupi city and welcomed the kids with chocolates. The centre was decorated with balloons, flowers and other decorative items.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao expressed happiness over the preparations to welcome kids back to anganwadis and the safety measures undertaken. He said parents were bringing kids to the centres with enthusiasm. All the 1,191 anganwadi centres in the district have resumed operation from Monday by taking abundant care about the safety of kids. He urged parents to send their wards to the centres without any hesitation.

Kids arriving at the Kajaraguthu Anganwadi centre in the district were welcomed with Aarathi and flowers. Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat, Women and Child Development deputy director Sheshappa, Kodibettu Gram Panchayat President Asha Rai and others were present.