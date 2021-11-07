Anganwadis in Udupi to reopen today

An anganwadi in Udupi decorated ahead of reopening on Monday.

MANGALURU

07 November 2021 23:09 IST

All 1,191 anganwadi centres in Udupi district will reopen on Monday, according to Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchyat Y. Naveen Bhat.

Sanitisation of anganwadis has been completed and all anganwadi workers have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19. A festive atmosphere, with decorations, has been created as the anganwadis are being reopened after one-and-a-half years.

Nutritious food will be given to children to take home for now, while preparation of food at the centres itself may be started after evaluating the situation, he said and added that the anganwadis will be kept open from 10 a.m. to noon for now.

Maintaining hygiene has been given priority through the supervision of child development planning officers (CDPO) from Udupi, Brahmavar, Kundapur and Karkala. Anganwadi workers arriving at these centres should have a RT-PCR test negative report not older than 72 hours.

Children will be asked to sit at a distance of one metre from each other. If there is a space crunch due to social distancing, a roster for children will be prepared and they will be asked to come on alternative days depending on the situation.

A decision to re-open all anganwadi centers in the district was taken as per the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) recommendations, he said.