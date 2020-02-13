Anganwadi workers given smart phones to monitor POSHAN work: Minister

Smart phones are being given to anganwadi workers as part of the steps being taken by the State government to effectively monitor development of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers under the Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment (POSHAN) Abhiyan, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said here on Wednesday.

Some concern

Speaking at a district-level meeting of Stree Shakthi groups here, Ms. Jolle said that while there are no complaints about implementing the scheme in the coastal region, there are concerns over its implementation in North Karnataka and Hyderabad Karnataka regions. “There have been instances of inflating the number of beneficiaries there,” she said.

Using smart phones, she said, anganwadi workers will upload attendance and details of development of children aged less than six and also pregnant and lactating women. “Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and I can monitor the progress of beneficiaries sitting in our offices,” she said. The State was late by two years in taking up the Abhiyan, she added.

Allowances

Ms. Jolle said that action has been taken to increase allowances for anganwadi workers. Facilities at anganwadis are being changed to make them look like playhomes.

The Minister said that the forthcoming State Budget will have schemes that will strengthen the Stree Shakthi groups. Action was being taken to provide marketing facilities for products made by these groups. She called upon members to join hands with the government in reaching out Central and State welfare schemes to the people.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and Manglauru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath also spoke.