Angadi promises to consider demand for train between Bengaluru, Karwar

Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi on Monday said he will consider the request from coastal Karnataka for a dedicated train between Bengaluru and Karwar.

The assurance was given to a delegation of Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Hitarakshana Samithi that met him at his residence in Belagavi, said a communiqué from the samithi.

It also brought to the notice of Mr. Angadi other railway issues concerning the coast, including lack of a passenger reservation counter at Kundapura Railway Station.

Mr. Angadi told the delegation that MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Ananth Kumar Hegde, former MP K. Jayaprakash Hegde, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari and others have already drawn his attention towards the need for a dedicated train.

Samithi president Ganesh Puthran, Konkan Railway Users Consultative Committee member and Kumta Rail Yatri Sangha president Rajiv Gaonkar and others were part of the delegation.