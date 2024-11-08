ADVERTISEMENT

ANF intensifies combing operations in Karkala area

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In light of recent reports on the movement of suspected Maoists, the anti-naxal force (ANF) has intensified combing operations in Idu village and adjoining places of Karkala taluk in Udupi district.

A few days ago, a local Kannada newspaper reported about the visit of some suspected Maoists to a few houses in Idu village. “We checked and found the reports to be false,” said ANF Superitendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayam. The ANF has continued with its “routine combing operations,” Mr. Dayam told The Hindu on Thursday.

The Karnataka police have strengthened vigil in the State with reports that Kannada-speaking members of ‘Kabini Dalam’ are scouting for areas in the State that are conducive to their operations. The operations have been intensified in parts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Madikeri districts. Vigilance has been heightened in the tri-junction of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Four armed individuals were seen in Koojimale near Sampaje, on the border of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts, on March 17, 2024. These individuals had introduced themselves as Forest Department personnel to a shopkeeper while purchasing rice and other groceries before proceeding to the forest. Subsequently, they were spotted in Subrahmanya on March 23 and 27, 2024.

Based on the description given by the villagers, the police suspected them to be Vikram Gowda, Vanajakshi, Lata, and John. These four members of ‘Kabini Dalam’ are reportedly tasked with scouting new places in Karnataka to continue their operations.

