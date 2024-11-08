 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ANF intensifies combing operations in Karkala area

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In light of recent reports on the movement of suspected Maoists, the anti-naxal force (ANF) has intensified combing operations in Idu village and adjoining places of Karkala taluk in Udupi district.

A few days ago, a local Kannada newspaper reported about the visit of some suspected Maoists to a few houses in Idu village. “We checked and found the reports to be false,” said ANF Superitendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayam. The ANF has continued with its “routine combing operations,” Mr. Dayam told The Hindu on Thursday.

The Karnataka police have strengthened vigil in the State with reports that Kannada-speaking members of ‘Kabini Dalam’ are scouting for areas in the State that are conducive to their operations. The operations have been intensified in parts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Madikeri districts. Vigilance has been heightened in the tri-junction of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Four armed individuals were seen in Koojimale near Sampaje, on the border of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts, on March 17, 2024. These individuals had introduced themselves as Forest Department personnel to a shopkeeper while purchasing rice and other groceries before proceeding to the forest. Subsequently, they were spotted in Subrahmanya on March 23 and 27, 2024.

Based on the description given by the villagers, the police suspected them to be Vikram Gowda, Vanajakshi, Lata, and John. These four members of ‘Kabini Dalam’ are reportedly tasked with scouting new places in Karnataka to continue their operations.

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.