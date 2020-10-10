Andhra Pradesh ACB takes four into custody in cheque fraud case

MANGALURU

Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths from Andhra Pradesh have taken into custody four persons, including a film producer from Udupi, for alleged involvement in a case of tampering with cheques related to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund.

The ACB sleuths had brought transit warrants against Yogish Acharya of Moodbidri, Uday Shetty Kantavara from Udupi, Balakrishna Suvarna from Mangaluru and Kabir Khan from Bengaluru.

The Mangaluru City and the Dakshina Kannada District Police provided assistance to the ACB sleuths to secure the four persons. All the four were produced before a local court in Moodbidri on October 2 and taken away by the ACB sleuths, police sources said.

Uday Shetty Kantavara produced Tulu film “Yesa” released recently.

The four are among those suspected to have tampered with the three cheques issued in November last year. One of the tampered cheque was presented at a bank in September. Before the cheque was encashed, a complaint was filed. The ACB is investigating the case registered for alleged attempt to defraud the government of ₹ 112 crore, the sources said.