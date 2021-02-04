Ancient idol of Vishnumurthy found near Udupi

The Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva in Udupi district, has found an ancient idol of Vishnumurthy or Janardhana in an abandoned well near a ruined temple under the jurisdiction of 80 Badagabettu Gram Panchayat in Udupi taluk.
According to Associate Professor in the department at the college T. Murugeshi, the idol belongs to the 12the Century AD.
It was found at about a 20-ft depth in the well which was filled with laterite bricks and architectural members during an archaeological exploration just behind the panchayat office on January 31, he said in a release on Wednesday.
“The beautiful sculpture has a Karanda Mukuta (head dress), Makara Kundala (ear rings), armlets, anklets, Kaustubhahara and very nice eye brows, nose and lips which make it a master piece of Coastal Karnataka,” he said.
“It holds a pinda in the front right hand. In the back left hand, it holds a conch and its right hand is missing but, exploration is still being continued,” he said.
“In the ruined sanctum sanctorum, part of a pair of human feet remained in the middle of the peetha, but the upper part is totally missing. The sculpture stylistically belongs to 12th century AD,” he said.
The release said that it was a pre-Madhwa sculpture and the best specimen of the Bhagavatha cult of Coastal Karnataka. “But, why the temple got ruined is not known,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath