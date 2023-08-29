Anantnag’s 75th birthday to be celebrated in city on September 3

August 29, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Actor Anantnag will be honoured by celebrating his 75th birthday and 50 years of his career in cinema through organising a programmes in the city on September 3.

Organised by the Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana and Anantnag @ 75 Felicitation Committee, the programmes will be held at T.V. Ramana Pai convention hall, Kodialbail from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mr. Anantnag turns 75 on September 4. He and his wife will be brought to the hall in a procession from Canara High School, Dongarakery at 9.30 a.m. on Sunday.

After the inaugural session, there will be an interaction with him at the venue. Other programmes will include singing his cinema songs, nritya, and the like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anantnag who began his career with Manthan directed by Shyam Benegal has acted in over 300 films since then. He has also acted in Tulu film English Yenk Barpujji Bro, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT