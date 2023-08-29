HamberMenu
Anantnag’s 75th birthday to be celebrated in city on September 3

August 29, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Anantnag

Anantnag

Actor Anantnag will be honoured by celebrating his 75th birthday and 50 years of his career in cinema through organising a programmes in the city on September 3.

Organised by the Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana and Anantnag @ 75 Felicitation Committee, the programmes will be held at T.V. Ramana Pai convention hall, Kodialbail from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mr. Anantnag turns 75 on September 4. He and his wife will be brought to the hall in a procession from Canara High School, Dongarakery at 9.30 a.m. on Sunday.

After the inaugural session, there will be an interaction with him at the venue. Other programmes will include singing his cinema songs, nritya, and the like.

Mr. Anantnag who began his career with Manthan directed by Shyam Benegal has acted in over 300 films since then. He has also acted in Tulu film English Yenk Barpujji Bro, a release said.

