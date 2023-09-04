Anant Nag celebrates 75th birthday with special children

September 04, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Actor Anant Nag celebrated his 75th birthday with special children near Nantoor Junction in Mangaluru.

Having attended the day-long programme of Kudula Samkrutika Prathistana on Sunday to celebrate his 75th birthday and 50th year in Indian Cinema, Mr. Nag, on his birthday on Monday, started with visiting temples in Mangaluru. Before proceeding to Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, the senior actor visited the new centre of Anirvedha Foundation, a centre that provides psychological and other support for mentally ill children.

The veteran actor cut the cake prepared by the foundation and shared it with the children. He was moved to receive greeting cards, drawings and specially curated gifts from the children. They presented two dances, including on the popular children’s song Bumbum Bole Masti Me Dole.

His wife Gayatri, daughter Aditi, and son in law Vivek participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nag said he was overwhelmed to celebrate his birthday with the special children, whom he called “Nadedaado Devategalu” (walking Gods). “Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has rightly named them as Divyang as they have a certain divinity in them. And serving these children is nothing but serving God,” he said.

Mr. Nag said his first film he played the role of hypnotist, who engaged in hypnosis to understand problems and then give treatment. “As it is a cinema, you cannot show the challenges involved in this exercise,” he said. People know him more for his role of Venkoba Rao, an elderly man affected by Alzheimer’s, in the 2016 film Godhi Banna Sadharana Maykattu of Hemanth Rao, he said.

Appreciating the work the foundation has been doing since 2015, the actor wished for the development of the children as normal persons.

Earlier, K.T. Shwetha, the director of the foundation, said it has so far served over 1,500 mentally ill children. Presently, nearly 90 children were undergoing therapy, she said. Consultant psychologist Ravichandra S. Karkal and Leader of the Opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation Council Naveen R. D’Souza, also spoke.