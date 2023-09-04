HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anant Nag celebrates 75th birthday with special children

September 04, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Senior actor Anant Nag cutting a cake with special children on his 75th birthday, which he celebrated at the new centre of Anirvedha Foundation, a care centre for mentally ill children, in Mangaluru on Monday.

Senior actor Anant Nag cutting a cake with special children on his 75th birthday, which he celebrated at the new centre of Anirvedha Foundation, a care centre for mentally ill children, in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior actor Anant Nag receiving greetings from special children on his 75th birthday at the new centre of Anirvedha Foundation, a care centre for mentally ill children, in Mangaluru on Monday.

Senior actor Anant Nag receiving greetings from special children on his 75th birthday at the new centre of Anirvedha Foundation, a care centre for mentally ill children, in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Anant Nag celebrated his 75th birthday with special children near Nantoor Junction in Mangaluru.

Having attended the day-long programme of Kudula Samkrutika Prathistana on Sunday to celebrate his 75th birthday and 50th year in Indian Cinema, Mr. Nag, on his birthday on Monday, started with visiting temples in Mangaluru. Before proceeding to Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, the senior actor visited the new centre of Anirvedha Foundation, a centre that provides psychological and other support for mentally ill children.

The veteran actor cut the cake prepared by the foundation and shared it with the children. He was moved to receive greeting cards, drawings and specially curated gifts from the children. They presented two dances, including on the popular children’s song Bumbum Bole Masti Me Dole.

His wife Gayatri, daughter Aditi, and son in law Vivek participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nag said he was overwhelmed to celebrate his birthday with the special children, whom he called “Nadedaado Devategalu” (walking Gods). “Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has rightly named them as Divyang as they have a certain divinity in them. And serving these children is nothing but serving God,” he said.

Mr. Nag said his first film he played the role of hypnotist, who engaged in hypnosis to understand problems and then give treatment. “As it is a cinema, you cannot show the challenges involved in this exercise,” he said. People know him more for his role of Venkoba Rao, an elderly man affected by Alzheimer’s, in the 2016 film Godhi Banna Sadharana Maykattu of Hemanth Rao, he said.

Appreciating the work the foundation has been doing since 2015, the actor wished for the development of the children as normal persons.

Earlier, K.T. Shwetha, the director of the foundation, said it has so far served over 1,500 mentally ill children. Presently, nearly 90 children were undergoing therapy, she said. Consultant psychologist Ravichandra S. Karkal and Leader of the Opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation Council Naveen R. D’Souza, also spoke.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / disabled / mental illness / children

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.