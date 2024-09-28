ADVERTISEMENT

Anand Pai elected new president of KCCI

Published - September 28, 2024 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Anand G. Pai was elected the new president of KCCI at the 84th annual general meeting in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anand G. Pai has been elected as the new president of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru for 2024-25.

He was elected at the 84th annual general meeting of KCCI on Friday, September 27.

Mr. Pai is the Executive Director of M/s Bharath Beedi Works Private Limited, Mangaluru. He started his professional career through his family business and took charge of Strategic Planning and Diversification of Bharath Group.

He graduated as an Industrial Production Engineer from Andrews University in Michigan, the U.S., and later pursued Masters in Software Engineering from the same university.

In his inaugural address to the members, Mr. Pai said socio-economic growth should be the key focus and all will have to make Mangaluru more conducive for business establishments to flourish. “We should promote manufacturing and IT setups. In addition, tourism, beach, medical, and religious tourism should get a boost. The coastal belt has a big pool of talent which we lose after they finish their education. All should work towards retaining them in Mangaluru. For this we need to create opportunities.”

The other office-bearers for 2024-25 are P.B. Ahmed Mudassar (Vice-President), Abdur Rahman Musba (Honorary Treasurer) Ashwin Pai Maroor, and Aditya Padmanabha Pai (Honorary Secretaries). In addition, 12 directors were elected.

