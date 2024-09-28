GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anand Pai elected new president of KCCI

Published - September 28, 2024 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Anand G. Pai was elected the new president of KCCI at the 84th annual general meeting in Mangaluru.

Anand G. Pai was elected the new president of KCCI at the 84th annual general meeting in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anand G. Pai has been elected as the new president of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru for 2024-25.

He was elected at the 84th annual general meeting of KCCI on Friday, September 27.

Mr. Pai is the Executive Director of M/s Bharath Beedi Works Private Limited, Mangaluru. He started his professional career through his family business and took charge of Strategic Planning and Diversification of Bharath Group.

He graduated as an Industrial Production Engineer from Andrews University in Michigan, the U.S., and later pursued Masters in Software Engineering from the same university.

In his inaugural address to the members, Mr. Pai said socio-economic growth should be the key focus and all will have to make Mangaluru more conducive for business establishments to flourish. “We should promote manufacturing and IT setups. In addition, tourism, beach, medical, and religious tourism should get a boost. The coastal belt has a big pool of talent which we lose after they finish their education. All should work towards retaining them in Mangaluru. For this we need to create opportunities.”

The other office-bearers for 2024-25 are P.B. Ahmed Mudassar (Vice-President), Abdur Rahman Musba (Honorary Treasurer) Ashwin Pai Maroor, and Aditya Padmanabha Pai (Honorary Secretaries). In addition, 12 directors were elected.

Published - September 28, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.