An initiative to involve social organisations in addressing domestic waste disposal and traffic issues

The Ambamaheshwari Seva Trust will hold a meeting here on September 1 with members of different like-minded social organisations and involve them in domestic waste disposal exercise and traffic management.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, general secretary of the seva trust Umanath Kotekar said that following experience gained from active participation in the Swachh Mangaluru initiatives of Ramakrishna Mission, the trust started ‘model ward scheme’ in December 2023 in Mangladevi, Bolar, and Hoige Bazar wards. Nine persons were trained in the process of collection and disposal of domestic waste.

Mr. Kotekar said in the last six months the trust visited 5,370 houses in the three wards and made them aware of the need to segregate and dispose domestic waste. Nine personnel of the trust and its other members are working with councillors of the three wards and MCC officials in effectively clearing waste in the three wards.

“The councillors and MCC officials are on a WhatApp group and within a couple of hours of notifying about black spots (garbage dumps) steps are being taken to clear them,” Mr. Kotian said.

Having identified the cause for black spots, the trust is mooting having more bins in the area that prevents working people and those who leave to workplace early to properly dispose the waste. On September 1, the trust will ask MCC to allot space in the three wards where waste can be collected and disposed following segregation. The trust will also ask MCC to create facility in the wards for disposal of tree branches and other green waste, rather than taking it all the way to dumping yard in Pachhanady. The trust is actively working with Mangaluru police in addressing traffic issues around Mangaladevi temple and other places in the three wards.

Praveen, a member of the trust, said the trust will present its work to members of like-minded social organisations on September 1.

“We will also tell about the weekly cleaning drive held by the Trust near Gujjarakere, Mangaladevi temple and other areas in the three wards. We are bearing expenses on our own and taking active interest in addressing domestic waste and traffic problem. We want to discuss this with other members and involve them in this task and extend the model ward scheme to all the 60 wards of MCC,” he said.

People should actively participate and help administration to effectively address the burning issues of waste disposal and traffic, Mr. Praveen said.