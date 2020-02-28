An effort to revive Udupi saris

Sanghamitra Desai-Gadekar, Gandhian, participating in a workshop on natural dying at Kinnigoli near Karkala.

UDUPI

28 February 2020 00:11 IST

The Kadike Trust organised a six-day workshop on natural dying as part of its project to revive Udupi saris, which enjoys the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, at the Talipady Weavers’ Cooperative Society at Kinnigoli near Karkala, recently.

A press release issued here on Thursday said that Gandhian Sanghamitra Desai-Gadekar from Vedchhi, Gujarat, inaugurated the workshop.

Dr. Desai-Gadekar has been practising khadi weaving and natural color dying for decades.

She taught the participants at the workshop about dying cotton yarns in locally available materials and waste materials such as used marigold flowers from Kateel temple, pomegranate peels from local restaurants, jackwood sawdust, bark of Malabar Kino, golden shower tree, roots of Noni and Madder, etc.

She explained the importance of extracting dyes from local materials in a sustainable way without harming the environment.

Dr. Desai-Gadekar is the granddaughter of Mahadev Desai, personal secretary of Mahatma Gandhi.