AMUCT urges Govt. to appoint permanent teachers to aided colleges

Special Correspondent March 24, 2022 23:50 IST

The Association of Mangalore University College Teachers (AMUCT) in its 35th annual general body meeting here recently resolved to request the Government to appoint permanent teachers in government aided private colleges against the vacant posts without any delay.

It also resolved to request the Government to appoint regular principals in aided colleges.

The meeting resolved to urge the Government to appoint guest teachers to aided colleges like in the government colleges and decided that the Government should set right the anomalies in Ph.D. increment.

It decided to request the Mangalore University for the standardisation of the pay scale to the management staff and consider an unaided combination introduced in colleges for grant-in-aid.

Speaking at the annual convention of the association at Gokarnanatheshwara College the Registrar (administration) of the university C. K. Kishor Kumar said that with many senior teachers already being retired from service and many more are to retire during 2023-24 a huge vacuum is being created in colleges and at the university.

It also applied to non-teaching staff. As recruitment of permanent teachers both at the college and university level is yet to take place education institutes are facing dearth of regular teachers. The AMUCT should take up this matter with the authorities concerned.

Mr. Kumar said that college teachers extended good cooperation to the university in implementing the New Education Policy for undergraduate courses from the academic year 2021-22. N. M. Joseph, president, AMUCT spoke.

Many retired teachers were felicitated on the occasion.