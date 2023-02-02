HamberMenu
AMUCT to organise annual convention on February 5 in Mangaluru

The convention will deliberate upon various issues concerning higher education and will pass resolutions

February 02, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Mangalore University College Teachers (AMUCT) will hold its annual convention on Sunday, February 5 at Besant Women’s College, Mangaluru at 11.30 a.m.

The convention will deliberate upon various issues concerning higher education and will pass resolutions, a release from AMUCT said.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangalore City South and K.V. Rao, Director, Regional Science Centre, Pilikula will be the chief guests. Appaji Gowda S.B,, Director of Collegiate Education, Bengaluru, Rajshekar Hebbar C., Additional Director, Department of Collegiate Education, Bengaluru, Giridhar Rao M.S., Regional Joint Director, Department of Collegiate Education, Mangaluru will be among those who will attend the inaugural session.

A bulletin of AMUCT will be released on the occasion. Retired college teachers, Ph.D. holders and achievers will be felicitated.

The annual general body meeting of the association will be held at 10 a.m., an AMUCT release said.

