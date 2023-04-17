Amrita Vidyalayam to host Bengali Creative Dance Workshop from May 3 to 12 in Mangaluru

April 17, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Amrita Vidyalayam along with Tannista Bagchi and the Oktev Team will organise a Bengali Creative Dance Workshop from May 3 to May 12 at the Vidyalam in Boloor in Mangaluru.

Vidyalam Campus Director Yatish Baikampady told reporters here on Monday, April 17, that besides bringing the Bengali culture to Mangaluru, the workshop would also provide an experience of the Bengal’s vibrant culture through dance and music.

Led by Tannista Bagchi, participants could learn various exercises and techniques of creative dancing with a focus on the “Style of Uday Shankar.” who is credited with creating a new style of Indian dance that combined elements of Indian classical dances with Western ballet.

The workshop, to be conducted between 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., is open to individuals aged above 9 years of all levels.

Ms. Bagchi said, “Through this workshop, we hope to create a space where individuals can explore their creativity and passion for dance in a supportive and inclusive environment.”

For details, call Tanusha Shetty and Biswajeet Ganguly on 096635 33694 and 9263208552 respectively.