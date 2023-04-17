HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amrita Vidyalayam to host Bengali Creative Dance Workshop from May 3 to 12 in Mangaluru

The workshop, to be conducted between 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., is open to individuals aged above 9 years of all levels

April 17, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Amrita Vidyalayam along with Tannista Bagchi and the Oktev Team will organise a Bengali Creative Dance Workshop from May 3 to May 12 at the Vidyalam in Boloor in Mangaluru.

Vidyalam Campus Director Yatish Baikampady told reporters here on Monday, April 17, that besides bringing the Bengali culture to Mangaluru, the workshop would also provide an experience of the Bengal’s vibrant culture through dance and music.

Led by Tannista Bagchi, participants could learn various exercises and techniques of creative dancing with a focus on the “Style of Uday Shankar.” who is credited with creating a new style of Indian dance that combined elements of Indian classical dances with Western ballet.

The workshop, to be conducted between 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., is open to individuals aged above 9 years of all levels.

Ms. Bagchi said, “Through this workshop, we hope to create a space where individuals can explore their creativity and passion for dance in a supportive and inclusive environment.”

For details, call Tanusha Shetty and Biswajeet Ganguly on 096635 33694 and 9263208552 respectively.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.