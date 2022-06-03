‘Amrita Mahotsava’ celebration of Ramakrishna Mutt begins

Ramakrishna Mutt and Ramakrishna Mission’s Belur Mutt (headquarters in India) Vice President Sri Gautamananda Swamiji led the celebrations

Swami Gouthamanandaji, Vice president of Ramakrishna Mutt and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Mutt (4th from Left ) releasing a special postal cover and stamp on the occasion of Diamond jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Swami Gouthamanandaji, Vice president of Ramakrishna Mutt and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Mutt laying foundation stone for Amrita Bhvan on the occasion of Diamond jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Amrita Mahotsava (diamond jubilee) celebrations of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt began here on Friday with special poojas, procession of Sadhus and other programmes taking place.

Ramakrishna Mutt and Ramakrishna Mission’s Belur Mutt (headquarters in India) Vice President Sri Gautamananda Swamiji led the celebrations in the presence of Mangaluru Mutt President Sri Jithakamananda Swamiji, Mutt headquarters trustee Sri Muktidananda Swamiji and others. After special poojas at the Mutt, another special pooja was offered at Sri Mangaladevi Temple before a procession of Sadhus back to the Mutt was undertaken in the morning.

The dignitaries later inaugurated the Maha Dwara of the Mutt, inaugurated Amrita Sadana [monks quarters] and laid the foundation stone for Vivekananda Coaching Centre. A formal inaugural programme was held later in the presence of among others MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Nite (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde and others. The inaugural was followed by a host of sessions by Sadhus. Amrita Mahotsava would culminate on Saturday evening with Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri attending the same in the evening.

The Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt was established on June 3, 1947 and along with Ramakrishna Mission has been rendering religious and social services since inception.