Ammonia leak: 73 workers discharged from hospital

The Malpe Fresh Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. at Devalkunda village in Udupi district.

Two have been shifted to general ward; probe to begin today

Of the 75 workers who fell ill after ammonia leaked at a processing factory at Devalkund village and were admitted to the Adarsh Hospital in Kundapur on Monday, 73 were discharged on Tuesday.

Nagabhushana Udupa, Kundapur Taluk Health Officer, told The Hindu that the remaining two women patients were receiving treatment in the general ward. Both are under observation, he said.

Meanwhile, a six-member committee, headed by Assistant Commissioner S.S. Madhukeshwar, will start the probe into the leakage of ammonia from a pipeline at Malpe Fresh Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. at Devalkunda village on Wednesday.

Mr. Madhukeshwar said that the committee intended to submit its report tentatively on August 16.

Nearly 350 workers, who were staying on the factory premises, had been shifted by the factory management, to another place, he said.

Only skeletal staff was staying in the factory for maintenance purposes, he said.

The committee will visit the factory on Wednesday. “We will do a spot inspection and collect the required documents,” Mr. Madhukeshwar said.

