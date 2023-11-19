ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ammembala Subba Rao Pai was a great visionary’

November 19, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Canara Bank Mangaluru Circle Head, General Manager Sudhakar Kotari, Canara Institutions Honourary Secretary Ranganath Bhat and others pay homage to Ammembala Subbarao Pai, the founder of Canara Institutions during its Founders Day celebrations in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The late Ammembala Subba Rao Pai was a great visionary and laid a strong foundation for education of girl children and banking system, said Canara Bank Mangaluru Regional Head Sudhakar Kotari.

Speaking at the Founders’ Day celebrations at the Canara Educational Institutions here on Sunday, Mr. Kotari said he was thrilled to participate in the celebrations in his native place. Canara Institutions, established by the late Pai in 1891 have been providing a strong foundation and cultural experience to students.

Mother tongue and Motherland remain close to hearts and those who availed education in mother tongue have achieved laurels in life, Mr. Kotari noted. Stating that Canara Bank and Canara Institutions are like the two faces of the same coin, he said financial institutions should focus on supporting students’ education without solely looking at profits.

Mr. Kotari said Canara Bank has been one of the prominent banks in the country with a network of over 9,700 branches. It has framed several schemes to help the middle and farmer classes. It has been providing speedy education loans so as students could pursue education without any hindrance. All these were possible because of the visionary leadership of the founders, Mr. Kotari said.

Canara Institutions managing committee president D. Vasudeva Kamath, Secretary M. Ranganath Bhat, Ammembala Subba Rao pai Memorial Fund President R.N. Sujir and others were present.

