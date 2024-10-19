ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Kant urges youngsters to embrace ethical leadership

Published - October 19, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A student receiving her degree certificate at the 14th convocation of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) at Derlakatte on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant said on Saturday that empathy, social responsibility, and ethical leadership should be the core values guiding youngsters to bring about sustainable development in society.

He was delivering the 14th convocation address at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) at Deralakatte.

Learning should be a continuous process, he said. The graduates should be torch-bearers in realising the country’s goal of achieving $30 trillion economy by 2047. “Your journey begins today, and it is rooted in the connections you forge and the values you carry forward,” he said.

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of the university, conferred the Honorary Doctorate of the university to Mr. Kant.

In all, 2,632 candidates of the faculties of Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing, Allied & Health Basic Sciences, Commerce and Management, Science, Pharmacy, Arts & Social Sciences were awarded PhD, undergraduate, and postgraduate degrees. Gold medals were given to 10 toppers.

