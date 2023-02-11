Amit Shah asked BJP leaders to create awareness among people on govt. programmes, says Yediyurappa

February 11, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a meeting with BJP leaders here on Saturday, February 11, asked them to create awareness, among people at the village level, on the welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State governments led by the BJP, according to senior party leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Yediyurappa was among the 118 party representatives from Mangaluru and Shivamogga divisions of the BJP who attended the one-hour long meeting chaired by Mr. Shah at the seminar hall of a private engineering college in Kenjar, near Mangaluru International Airport.

Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters: “We were asked to remind people in this month about benefits they secured from BJP’s programmes. He assured of coming back to Karnataka after a month.”

Energy Minister and Dakshina Kannada district In-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar said that the party leaders were told about strategies that needed to be followed to ensure victory of all party candidates, which will help in winning more than 150 seats and form a stable BJP government in the State. “In the Mangaluru and Shivamogga divisions of the party that comprises of 33 Assembly constituencies, we presently have 29 seats. We have been asked to retain the 29 seats and also win the four remaining seats,” Mr. Kumar said.

Senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said the party’s central leadership is serious about the Karnataka Assembly elections. “Party is conducting its own survey and based on its finding and other local considerations, candidates will be finalised. We have to work towards victory of the candidates,” he said.

Mr. Shah left Mangaluru in a special aircraft at 8 p.m.

A total of 118 party leaders from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts attended the meeting. It included Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra and BJP State Vice President B.Y. Vijayendra.